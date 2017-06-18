Pak must pay for backing terrorism: U...

Pak must pay for backing terrorism: US lawmaker

18 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: A senior member of United States Congress has said that " Pakistan knows it is supporting terrorism , as does the United States and Afghanistan, and therefore, must face the consequences, financial or otherwise for doing so," ANI reported Congressman Ted Poe of the Second District, in his recent address before the US Congress , accused Pakistan of "playing the United States" and insisted that it is high time for Washington to act firmly and put a stop to giving any kind of aid to the former.

