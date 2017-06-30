Nationalist' terror suspect - plotted Bastille Day attack on Emmanuel Macron'
A man has been given preliminary terrorism charges for plotting a possible attack on President Emmanuel Macron or minority groups, French authorities said. Paris prosecutor's office spokeswoman Agnes Thibault-Lecuivre said on Monday that the 23-year-old suspect's plans were vague and not yet finalised, and that he appeared to be acting alone.
