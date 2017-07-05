Libyan army accuses Qatar, Sudan, Tur...

Libyan army accuses Qatar, Sudan, Turkey of supporting terrorism in Libya

Libyan military spokesman Ahmed al-Mesmary on Tuesday accused Qatar, Sudan and Turkey of supporting terrorism in the conflict-torn Arab country. "By supporting terrorists, Qatar committed crimes against humanity in Libya," Mesmary told reporters at a press conference in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

