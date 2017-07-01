Lebanese Military Rejects Claims of Abusing Syrian Refugees
Lebanon's military on Saturday dismissed allegations of abuse against hundreds of Syrian detainees in a security sweep at a refugee settlement, saying the mass detentions were necessary to combat terrorism. The military official said the detention of 355 Syrians "is not a directed aggression against anyone," and that not all would be charged with terrorism.
