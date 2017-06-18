Kashmir rebel designated as terrorist...

Kashmir rebel designated as terrorist by US vows to fight on

At a news conference Saturday in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir, Syed Salahuddin asked the U.N. to implement its resolutions and give Kashmir's people the right to vote on independence or a merger with Pakistan. The United States declared Salahuddin, who heads the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group, a "global terrorist" on the eve of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington last month.

