France arrest: Suspect wanted to atta...

France arrest: Suspect wanted to attack Macron, minorities

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

French President Emmanuel Macron walks pas Helmut Kohl's coffin during an homage ceremony for former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Saturday July 1, 2017. Current and former leaders from Europe and beyond are gathering in Strasbourg, France to bid farewell to former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who died June 16 at 87. French President Emmanuel Macron walks pas Helmut Kohl's coffin during an homage ceremony for former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Saturday July 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim ads on county buses drive Jewish group t... (Jan '09) Jun 30 Lilly Moran 276
News Crackpot Criminality From Abu Through Zubaydah Jun 29 Shame on YOO 1
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) Jun 26 Robert Laity 22
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Jun 22 Tex-Ankini 32
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) Jun 22 Senile graybeard 210
News Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists Jun 18 Big Johnson 3
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Jun 16 Aspirin Between M... 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,327 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC