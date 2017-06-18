DHS shifts focus of funding to counte...

DHS shifts focus of funding to counter violent extremism

18 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

The Department of Homeland Security is cutting some organizations out of grant money to counter violent extremism -- including nearly a dozen that the Obama administration considered worthy of receiving the funds. The department announced the revised list of 26 recipients for the $10 million in total grant money last week, excluding 11 organizations that the Obama administration had designated to receive funding, which aims to foster community-based solutions to countering terrorist recruitment and radicalization.

Chicago, IL

