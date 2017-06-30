Deadly attacks in Egypt's Sinai target soldiers, military says
Attackers in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula launched strikes Friday at several military checkpoints, leaving soldiers dead and injured, the military said in a statement. A car bombing at a checkpoint killed or injured "members of the heroic armed forces," the military said.
