British teen jailed for plotting London bomb attack

Undated photo issued by the London Metropolitan Police showing British teenager Haroon Syed who has been sentenced Monday July 3, 2017, to a minimum period of 16 1/2 years in prison for plotting terrorist acts. Prosecutors said Syed tried to buy weapons and explosives online from an extremist named "Abu Yusuf," who was actually a series of British intelligence agents.

