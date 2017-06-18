Bangladesh marks anniversary of cafe attack that killed 22
Bangladesh on Saturday marked the first anniversary of the nation's worst terrorist attack by Islamist militants with promises to continue to fight the menace. Foreign delegates, activists and family members vowed to tackle Islamic militancy in the country as they visited the Holey Artisan Bakery, the site of the July 1, 2016, attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim ads on county buses drive Jewish group t... (Jan '09)
|Fri
|Lilly Moran
|276
|Crackpot Criminality From Abu Through Zubaydah
|Jun 29
|Shame on YOO
|1
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|Jun 26
|Robert Laity
|22
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Jun 22
|Tex-Ankini
|32
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Jun 22
|Senile graybeard
|210
|Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists
|Jun 18
|Big Johnson
|3
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC