Ban countries supporting terrorism fr...

Ban countries supporting terrorism from joining G20: Modi

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Hamburg, July 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told the G20 that countries supporting terrorism should be banned from the international economic forum, apparently in a reference to Pakistan which is not an invitee to any of the group's meetings. "Deterrent action should be taken against countries supporting terrorism," Modi said as lead speaker on the theme of terrorism at the leaders' retreat ahead of the 12th G20 Summit here on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gandhi would have stood up to Osama: Grandson (Jul '07) 5 hr Evelyn 3
News Muslim ads on county buses drive Jewish group t... (Jan '09) Jun 30 Lilly Moran 276
News Crackpot Criminality From Abu Through Zubaydah Jun 29 Shame on YOO 1
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) Jun 26 Robert Laity 22
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Jun 22 Tex-Ankini 32
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) Jun 22 Senile graybeard 210
News Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists Jun 18 Big Johnson 3
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Sudan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,703 • Total comments across all topics: 282,316,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC