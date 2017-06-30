Ban countries supporting terrorism from joining G20: Modi
Hamburg, July 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told the G20 that countries supporting terrorism should be banned from the international economic forum, apparently in a reference to Pakistan which is not an invitee to any of the group's meetings. "Deterrent action should be taken against countries supporting terrorism," Modi said as lead speaker on the theme of terrorism at the leaders' retreat ahead of the 12th G20 Summit here on Saturday.
