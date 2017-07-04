Army commander: Community involvement vital in fight vs terrorism, insurgency

Major General Jon Aying, commander of 3rd Infantry Division of the Philippine Army, met with leaders of civil society organizations Monday, July 3, in Negros Occidental at the Provincial Capitol in Bacolod City to reiterate their role in nation building. Captain Eduardo Precioso, public information officer of the Army's 303rd Infantry Brigade based in Murcia town, said Aying wanted more community involvement in the campaign against terrorism, insurgency, and poverty alleviation.

