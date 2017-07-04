Army commander: Community involvement vital in fight vs terrorism, insurgency
Major General Jon Aying, commander of 3rd Infantry Division of the Philippine Army, met with leaders of civil society organizations Monday, July 3, in Negros Occidental at the Provincial Capitol in Bacolod City to reiterate their role in nation building. Captain Eduardo Precioso, public information officer of the Army's 303rd Infantry Brigade based in Murcia town, said Aying wanted more community involvement in the campaign against terrorism, insurgency, and poverty alleviation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim ads on county buses drive Jewish group t... (Jan '09)
|Jun 30
|Lilly Moran
|276
|Crackpot Criminality From Abu Through Zubaydah
|Jun 29
|Shame on YOO
|1
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|Jun 26
|Robert Laity
|22
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Jun 22
|Tex-Ankini
|32
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Jun 22
|Senile graybeard
|210
|Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists
|Jun 18
|Big Johnson
|3
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC