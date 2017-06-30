Airlines grapple with new security requirements to avoid a laptop ban
An aggressive deadline to put new enhanced aviation security measures in place is causing concern for airlines that have international flights with direct service to the United States. Failure to meet the new Department of Homeland Security mandated standards within the US government's timeline threatens to trigger a laptop ban or even a suspension in direct flights from certain international destinations.
