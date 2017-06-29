Venezuela: Helicopter strafes court i...

Venezuela: Helicopter strafes court in 'terrorist attack'

A police helicopter fired on Venezuela's Supreme Court and Interior Ministry in what President Nicolas Maduro said was a thwarted "terrorist attack" aimed at ousting him from power. The confusing exchange, which is bound to ratchet up tensions in a country already paralyzed by months of deadly anti-government protests, took place as Maduro was speaking live on state television Tuesday.

