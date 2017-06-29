US not seeking death for Guantanamo detainee in Bali bombing

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty against a Guantanamo Bay detainee accused of orchestrating the deadly 2002 Bali nightclub bombings in Indonesia and other attacks, a U.S. military official said Wednesday. The detainee known by the single name Hambali was notified last week that prosecutors are preparing to try him before a military commission at the U.S. base in Cuba on charges that include terrorism and murder in violation of the law of war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.