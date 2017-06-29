US not seeking death for Guantanamo detainee in Bali bombing
Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty against a Guantanamo Bay detainee accused of orchestrating the deadly 2002 Bali nightclub bombings in Indonesia and other attacks, a U.S. military official said Wednesday. The detainee known by the single name Hambali was notified last week that prosecutors are preparing to try him before a military commission at the U.S. base in Cuba on charges that include terrorism and murder in violation of the law of war.
