US, NATO allies wrangle over troop levels in Afghanistan
More than 16 years into the Afghanistan war, the United States and its NATO allies wrangled anew on Thursday over how many more troops are needed to counter the resurgent Taliban and break a stalemate in the fight. At a meeting in Brussels, NATO agreed to send more forces in response to commanders' requests for as many as 3,000 troops to train and work alongside Afghan security forces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crackpot Criminality From Abu Through Zubaydah
|19 hr
|Shame on YOO
|1
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|Jun 26
|Robert Laity
|22
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Jun 22
|Tex-Ankini
|32
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Jun 22
|Senile graybeard
|210
|Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists
|Jun 18
|Big Johnson
|3
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Court filing: Man to plead in case linked to ex...
|Jun 16
|Reality Speaks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC