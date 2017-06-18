Terrorism suspect admitted he planned...

Terrorism suspect admitted he planned to bomb public building, prosecutor alleges

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A Huntsville terrorism suspect told investigators he acquired the materials for making a bomb because he planned to plant explosives in a public building, prosecutors allege in court records. Madison County Chief Trial Attorney Tim Gann released the new information in a public court filing today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim ads on county buses drive Jewish group t... (Jan '09) 15 hr Lilly Moran 276
News Crackpot Criminality From Abu Through Zubaydah Thu Shame on YOO 1
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) Jun 26 Robert Laity 22
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Jun 22 Tex-Ankini 32
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) Jun 22 Senile graybeard 210
News Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists Jun 18 Big Johnson 3
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Jun 16 Aspirin Between M... 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,207 • Total comments across all topics: 282,152,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC