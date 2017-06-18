Ten years on from Glasgow Airport ter...

Ten years on from Glasgow Airport terror attack we celebrate the heroes who saved hundreds of lives

A decade ago today twisted terrorists Kafeel Ahmed and Bilal Abdulla were thwarted by eight brave Scots who sprang into action to help foil the bombers. It was 10 years ago on this day that two fanatics, Kafeel Ahmed and Bilal Abdulla, rammed the terminal doors at Glasgow Airport in a 4x4 packed with gas cylinders, planning to cause carnage .

Chicago, IL

