Road bomb in Kenya's Lamu County kills 8, including 4 kids
A roadside bomb in Kenya's southern coastal area killed four policemen and four children Tuesday, a senior Kenyan police official said. This incident increases to 46 the death toll from homemade explosives planted by suspected al-Shabab extremists from Somalia in the last three months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crackpot Criminality From Abu Through Zubaydah
|19 hr
|Shame on YOO
|1
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|Jun 26
|Robert Laity
|22
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Jun 22
|Tex-Ankini
|32
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Jun 22
|Senile graybeard
|210
|Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists
|Jun 18
|Big Johnson
|3
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Court filing: Man to plead in case linked to ex...
|Jun 16
|Reality Speaks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC