Ohio man accused of plotting terror pleads guilty

15 hrs ago

A Somali-born Ohio man who traveled to Syria for terror training and allegedly plotted an attack in the U.S. pleaded guilty to supporting terrorists and lying to the FBI, according to court records unsealed Thursday. Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud was charged in April 2015 by a federal grand jury of one court of attempting to provide and providing material support to terrorists, one count of attempting to provide and providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, and one count of making false statements to the FBI involving international terrorism.

Chicago, IL

