Man accused of plotting attacks in US pleaded guilty in 2015

An Ohio man charged with plotting to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria pleaded guilty two years ago to terrorism charges, according to court documents unsealed Thursday. Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud, a Somali-born naturalized citizen of the U.S., pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism, supporting a terrorist group and making a false statement to authorities about international terrorism.

