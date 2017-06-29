Justices to hear dispute over seizing Iran artifacts

The Supreme Court will hear an appeal from survivors of a 1997 terrorist attack who want to seize museum pieces in U.S. collections to help pay a $71.5 million default judgment against Iran. The justices said Tuesday they will review a lower court ruling that said the U.S. victims of a suicide bombing in Jerusalem couldn't go after collections of Persian artifacts at Chicago's Field Museum of Natural History and the University of Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.