Justices to hear dispute over seizing Iran artifacts
The Supreme Court will hear an appeal from survivors of a 1997 terrorist attack who want to seize museum pieces in U.S. collections to help pay a $71.5 million default judgment against Iran. The justices said Tuesday they will review a lower court ruling that said the U.S. victims of a suicide bombing in Jerusalem couldn't go after collections of Persian artifacts at Chicago's Field Museum of Natural History and the University of Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crackpot Criminality From Abu Through Zubaydah
|19 hr
|Shame on YOO
|1
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|Jun 26
|Robert Laity
|22
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Jun 22
|Tex-Ankini
|32
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Jun 22
|Senile graybeard
|210
|Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists
|Jun 18
|Big Johnson
|3
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Court filing: Man to plead in case linked to ex...
|Jun 16
|Reality Speaks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC