Joe Scarborough Blasts Al Jazeera for 'Glorifying' Terrorism
During a discussion about new quandary surrounding Qatar, Scarborough laid blame on Al Jazeera, the country's state-funded broadcaster, blasting its use as a mouthpiece of the country to support Qatar's aiding of terrorist organizations. "Qatar has been funding terrorist organizations, Hezbollah, they've been funding radical aspects of the Muslim Brotherhood, they have been spreading disinformation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mediaite.com.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crackpot Criminality From Abu Through Zubaydah
|19 hr
|Shame on YOO
|1
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|Jun 26
|Robert Laity
|22
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Jun 22
|Tex-Ankini
|32
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Jun 22
|Senile graybeard
|210
|Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists
|Jun 18
|Big Johnson
|3
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Court filing: Man to plead in case linked to ex...
|Jun 16
|Reality Speaks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC