18,000 national servicemen to undergo counter-terrorism training each year from July
The move is part of a broader reorganisation of the Singapore Armed Forces to tackle the threat of terrorism, and enable national servicemen to be deployed jointly with the Home Team in security operations. The Operationally-Ready National Servicemen of the 745th Battalion, Singapore Guards during an activation exercise SINGAPORE: To deal with the growing threat of terrorism, the Singapore Armed Forces is expanding counter-terrorism training beyond the military's selected active units such as the Special Operations Taskforce and the Army Deployment Force which was set up just last year.
