18,000 national servicemen to undergo...

18,000 national servicemen to undergo counter-terrorism training each year from July

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The move is part of a broader reorganisation of the Singapore Armed Forces to tackle the threat of terrorism, and enable national servicemen to be deployed jointly with the Home Team in security operations. The Operationally-Ready National Servicemen of the 745th Battalion, Singapore Guards during an activation exercise SINGAPORE: To deal with the growing threat of terrorism, the Singapore Armed Forces is expanding counter-terrorism training beyond the military's selected active units such as the Special Operations Taskforce and the Army Deployment Force which was set up just last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim ads on county buses drive Jewish group t... (Jan '09) 23 hr Lilly Moran 276
News Crackpot Criminality From Abu Through Zubaydah Thu Shame on YOO 1
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) Jun 26 Robert Laity 22
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Jun 22 Tex-Ankini 32
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) Jun 22 Senile graybeard 210
News Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists Jun 18 Big Johnson 3
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Jun 16 Aspirin Between M... 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,967 • Total comments across all topics: 282,160,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC