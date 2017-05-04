Would-be NJ terrorist stabbed family dog and plotted ISIS bombing - federal charges

A Jersey Shore man who threatened to kill his mother, stabbed his family's dog and claimed that he wanted to detonate a pressure cooker-bomb in New York City in support of ISIS has been charged with attempting to support a terrorist group. Police were called to the borough home in February by a relative of Gregory Lepsky, 20, who had said he was going to kill the family dog, Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick said Friday.

