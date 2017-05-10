Woman shot in London terror raid charged with murder plot
Police officers man the cordoned off area in London's Harlesden Road, after British counter-terror police shot a woman and arrested several people in raids. Photo / AP A woman who was shot by officers during a raid by counterterrorism police in London was charged with her mother today with preparing acts of terrorism and plotting murder.
