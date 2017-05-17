With waiver, US lets Iran keep gettin...

With waiver, US lets Iran keep getting benefits of nuke deal

680News

The Trump administration took a key step Wednesday toward preserving the Obama-era nuclear deal with Iran, coupling the move with fresh ballistic missile sanctions to show it isn't going light on the Islamic republic. The State Department said Iran would continue to enjoy relief from decades-old economic measures punishing Tehran for its nuclear program.

