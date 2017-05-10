Will hit militant a safe havensa in Pakistan if cross-border terrorism continues: Iran 23 mins ago
Islamabad, May 8: Irked by the rising cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, Iran has issued a stern warning to its eastern neighbour. In a statement issued on Monday by the head of Iranian Army, he warned Islamabad of consequences if "Sunni militant" are not targeted by the law and order machinery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|7 hr
|American_Infidel
|18
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|10 hr
|Trudeau your Pres...
|208
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 4
|jace
|5
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC