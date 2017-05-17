White House's repeated falsehoods lead to credibility gaps
Starting with press secretary Sean Spicer insisting inaccurately that President Donald Trump drew record-setting inauguration crowds, top presidential advisers have provided information that is provably false or contradicted by others in the White House, including Trump himself. The pattern continued this week, with national security advisers giving one account of what Trump told Russian officials in the Oval Office only to have the president himself revise it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|6 hr
|frindly
|44
|A Colombian Shakedown in Washington
|Tue
|07 Mustang
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Flynn Comey deser...
|69
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|21
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|May 10
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|209
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC