US officials: Navy SEALs kill 7 militants in Yemen raid
US Navy SEALs killed seven militants associated with the terrorist group al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula after carrying out a raid on a compound in Yemen, US Central Command said Tuesday. Two US service members were lightly wounded in the operation but were safely evacuated from the scene, a defense official told CNN.
