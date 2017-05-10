US officials: Navy SEALs kill 7 milit...

US officials: Navy SEALs kill 7 militants in Yemen raid

15 hrs ago

US Navy SEALs killed seven militants associated with the terrorist group al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula after carrying out a raid on a compound in Yemen, US Central Command said Tuesday. Two US service members were lightly wounded in the operation but were safely evacuated from the scene, a defense official told CNN.

Chicago, IL

