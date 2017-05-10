US offers $10 million reward for Syria rebel leader41 minutes ago
The Trump administration is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information about the whereabouts of the military leader of Syria's al-Qaida affiliated Nusra Front. The State Department says the reward will be paid for information "leading to the identification or location" of Abu Mohammed al-Golani.
