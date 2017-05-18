US lawsuits linking Facebook to terrorism dismissed
A federal judge on Thursday dismissed two lawsuits seeking to hold Facebook liable for supporting terrorist groups by letting them use its social media platform to further their goals, including violence against Jews. US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn dismissed a US$3 billion damages lawsuit by relatives of American victims of Hamas attacks, saying the federal Communications Decency Act regulating internet content immunises Facebook from liability.
