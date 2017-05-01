US issues travel alert for Europe, citing threat of terrorist attacks
Security check-point lines stretch well in the baggage claim area 19 Oct. 2001 at Denver International Airport The U.S. State Department issued a travel alert for Europe on Monday, saying U.S. citizens should be aware of a continued threat of terrorist attacks throughout the continent. In the alert, the State Department cited recent incidents in France, Russia, Sweden and the United Kingdom and said Islamic State and al Qaeda "have the ability to plan and execute terrorist attacks in Europe."
