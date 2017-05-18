US imposes terror sanctions on 4 militants in Middle East
The Trump administration has imposed economic sanctions on four men who it says "committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism." The Treasury Department said Friday that it imposed sanctions targeting Yemen-based tribal leaders Hashim Muhsin Aydarus al-Hamid and Khalid Ali Mabkhut al-Aradah.
