US Embassy in Egypt warns of a potential threata from terrorist organization

US Embassy in Egypt warns of a potential threat from terrorist organization

The U.S. Embassy in Cairo issued a security warning about a potential threat posed by a group it referred to as a "terrorist organization." "The embassy is aware of a potential threat posted on a website by the Hassm group, a known terrorist organization, suggesting some kind of unspecified action this evening," the embassy said in a security message.

