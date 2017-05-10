US Embassy in Egypt warns of a potential threata from terrorist organization
The U.S. Embassy in Cairo issued a security warning about a potential threat posed by a group it referred to as a "terrorist organization." "The embassy is aware of a potential threat posted on a website by the Hassm group, a known terrorist organization, suggesting some kind of unspecified action this evening," the embassy said in a security message.
