US Arms Syrian Kurds-and Turkey's Erdogan Cries 'Terrorism' Ahead of Trump Meeting
Ankara fears it will help the Kurds form a federal ethnic province in Syria, and thus give the Turkish Kurds ideas. On Monday, the Pentagon announced that President Trump had signed an order instructing the United States military to provide small and medium arms directly to Syrian Kurds fighting against ISIL , provoking anger and alarm in Turkey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|5 hr
|Jack
|16
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Fri
|Flynn Comey deser...
|69
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|21
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|May 10
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|209
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC