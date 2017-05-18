Updates from President Bashar Assad's meeting with Iraq's national security adviser.
Syria state news agency says President Bashar Assad has met with Iraq's national security adviser to discuss steps to improve coordination between their countries' militaries in the anti-terrorism campaign along their shared border. SANA news agency says Assad and Faleh al-Fayad on Thursday discussed "practical" measures to strengthen cooperation in fighting terrorism - a reference to the war against Islamic State militants.
