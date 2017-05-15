UN: Sexual violence increasingly used as - terrorism' tactic
A top U.N. official says sexual violence is increasingly being used as "a tactic of terrorism" from Iraq, Syria and Yemen to Somalia, Nigeria and Mali. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed says "the same litany of horrors" has been told by Yazidis held captive by Islamic State extremists, girls who fled from Boko Haram, Somali women liberated from the al-Shabab extremist group and women living under an al-Qaida-linked group in northern Mali.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|13 hr
|frindly
|33
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Flynn Comey deser...
|69
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|21
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|May 10
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|209
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC