UN: Sexual violence increasingly used as - terrorism' tactic

A top U.N. official says sexual violence is increasingly being used as "a tactic of terrorism" from Iraq, Syria and Yemen to Somalia, Nigeria and Mali. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed says "the same litany of horrors" has been told by Yazidis held captive by Islamic State extremists, girls who fled from Boko Haram, Somali women liberated from the al-Shabab extremist group and women living under an al-Qaida-linked group in northern Mali.

