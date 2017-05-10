UK raises terror threat: Are more att...

UK raises terror threat: Are more attacks expected?

21 hrs ago

In the wake of a terrorist attack in Manchester which killed more than 20, British Prime Minister Theresa May late Tuesday announced the United Kingdom had raised its threat level to "critical" - its maximum level. It was a startling announcement by May and is only the third time the threat level has been determined to be critical.

Chicago, IL

