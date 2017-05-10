UK raises terror threat: Are more attacks expected?
In the wake of a terrorist attack in Manchester which killed more than 20, British Prime Minister Theresa May late Tuesday announced the United Kingdom had raised its threat level to "critical" - its maximum level. It was a startling announcement by May and is only the third time the threat level has been determined to be critical.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|Tue
|a_visitor
|3
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|A Colombian Shakedown in Washington
|May 16
|07 Mustang
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Flynn Comey deser...
|69
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|21
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|May 10
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|209
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC