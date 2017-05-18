UK police arrest four men on suspicion of terrorism offense
British police said they had arrested four men on Wednesday on suspicion of preparing terrorism acts in the United Kingdom. London police said officers from its Counter Terrorism Command had detained the four men, aged 18, 24, 25 and 27, at their homes in the east of the British capital.
