Two suspected militants killed in pol...

Two suspected militants killed in police raid in Bangladesh

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Two suspected militants blew themselves up on Sunday when counter-terrorism police stormed a house in western Bangladesh, police said, the latest in a series of raids on Islamist hideouts. Police said the two men killed themselves by detonating explosives as officers launched an early morning raid in a village in Jhenidah district, about 100 miles west of the capital Dhaka after a tip-off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) 1 hr Trudeau your Pres... 16
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) 1 hr Trudeau your Pres... 208
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May 4 jace 5
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Apr 23 Rswan 2
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Apr 22 Yeti 29
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,866,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC