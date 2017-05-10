Turkish parliament strips membership of pro-Kurdish lawmaker
A pro-Kurdish lawmaker was stripped of her status as a member of Turkey's parliament on Tuesday because she faces charges including membership of a terrorist organization. The move to strip Nursel Aydogan's status was read out in parliament after a court finalised a charge against the politician from Turkey's southeastern province of Diyarkabir.
