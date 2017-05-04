TSA warns truckers: Watch for possibl...

TSA warns truckers: Watch for possible ramming terror attacks

Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

The trucking and busing industries should watch for terrorists who might be preparing to ram vehicles into people and buildings, the Transportation Security Administration warns, citing recent attacks worldwide. In a six-page document released to truck and bus companies last week, the TSA highlighted 17 incidents that have killed more than 170 people around the world since 2014.

Chicago, IL

