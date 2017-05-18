Trump says fight against terrorism is not a battle between different...
Trump is saying in his first major foreign policy address as president that the fight against terrorism "is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations. This is a battle between those who seek to obliterate human life and those who seek to protect it."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|Sat
|red blood relative
|39
|A Colombian Shakedown in Washington
|May 16
|07 Mustang
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Flynn Comey deser...
|69
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|21
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|May 10
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|209
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC