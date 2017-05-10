Trump OKs arms for Syrian Kurds, despite Turkish objections
The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will arm Syria's Kurdish fighters "as necessary" to recapture the key Islamic State group stronghold of Raqqa, despite intense opposition from NATO ally Turkey, which sees the Kurds as terrorists. The decision is meant to accelerate the Raqqa operation but undermines the Turkish government's view that the Syrian Kurdish group known as the YPG is an extension of a Kurdish terrorist organization that operates in Turkey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|1 hr
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|209
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|14 hr
|Jack
|11
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|20 hr
|Obamas Cubs
|19
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC