Trump: Fight against terror a 'battle between good and evil'
The new U.S. ambassador to Israel has attended a celebration of Israel's capture of east Jerusalem 50 years ago, days after the White House declined to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the area. David Friedman joined a host of hardline Israeli leaders at Sunday's celebration.
Terrorism Discussions
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|21 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|Sat
|red blood relative
|39
|A Colombian Shakedown in Washington
|May 16
|07 Mustang
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Flynn Comey deser...
|69
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|21
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|May 10
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|209
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
