Trump condemns against 'wicked ideology' behind terror

President Donald Trump on Tuesday condemned a deadly attack at a pop concert in Manchester, England as the act of "evil losers" and called on nations to band together to fight terrorism. "The terrorists and extremists, and those who give them aid and comfort, must be driven out from our society forever," said Trump, speaking after a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

