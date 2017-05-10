Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate change policies
There are 4 comments on the WLNE-TV Providence story from 22 hrs ago, titled Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate change policies. In it, WLNE-TV Providence reports that:
High-level officials from the world's eight Arctic natio... . U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, seated right, and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, seated left, speak with representatives of Alaska Native groups at an Arctic Council event in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
#1 Yesterday
Exxon (and Tillerson) were talking about the eventuality of global warming back in the 70's.
Exxon didn’t just understand the science, the company actively engaged with it.
In the 1970s and 1980s it employed top scientists to look into the issue and launched its own ambitious research program that empirically sampled carbon dioxide and built rigorous climate models.
Exxon even spent more than $1 million on a tanker project that would tackle how much CO2 is absorbed by the oceans.
It was one of the biggest scientific questions of the time, meaning that Exxon was truly conducting unprecedented research.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/ex...
#2 Yesterday
The scientific consensus pandered in the 1970s by the grant enabled Carter Administration ass-kissers was 180 degrees opposite of global warming hysteria we see today. Then, they attempted to maintain some semblance of science in their varied opinions. They were predicting everything from a new Ice Age to global drought. Carter handpicked people to collate various views from various scientists and agencies. They published their attempt as a two volume "Global 2000." The scenarios put down by the Leftists completely mimicked the actual Communist narratives of those years as debated in Leftist magazines. Those narratives were the forerunner of current politicization of claimed science. The debate was then and is now the elitist Communist dialectic insisting on finding a way to maintain control over the electorate, which they believed and believe needs to be directed with big lies. Then, they were debating their ability to keep control of the large number of people they had mobilized in the streets about Vietnam. Vietnam was ending. They needed to have something else. They chose the environment and the many extremely false narratives offered at the time. Currently, we see Obama maintaining international enrichment by repeating false narratives. Although we have seen a doubling of world crops in less than ten years, that moron had the nerve to repeat the Carter era falsehoods of decreasing crop yields.
So, the myopic view of science and history, that there is complete consensus about such a large study as climate, is shown to be polluted by politic and has nothing to do with actual science. Each and every concept, prediction, or opinion expressed in the Carter era Federal study has been shown to be completely wrong. In order to maintain their politically oriented hysteria currently, the same actors not only repeat falsehoods, assert falsehoods, but they manipulated and change data to fit their completely compromised positions.
#3 23 hrs ago
Meanwhile back at the ranch of the real world
GREAT AGAIN: UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 1988...
#4 17 hrs ago
Secretary Tillerson is right to stop short of promising to stop the sun from melting ice in the north pole and start cooling the area to freeze the water again and keep the ice as hard as possible. Yep, ice is good for the natives who hate warmer weather as every liberal democrat does.
