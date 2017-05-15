The terror convert who destroyed al-Qaeda
A New York City-born former al Qaeda member who plotted to attack a commuter railroad will be released in three months after spending 8-1/2 years in custody because of the extensive intelligence he provided U.S. investigators after his arrest, prosecutors said. Bryant Neal Vinas, 34, pleaded guilty in 2009 after his capture by Pakistani authorities in 2008.
