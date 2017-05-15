The terror convert who destroyed al-Q...

The terror convert who destroyed al-Qaeda

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

A New York City-born former al Qaeda member who plotted to attack a commuter railroad will be released in three months after spending 8-1/2 years in custody because of the extensive intelligence he provided U.S. investigators after his arrest, prosecutors said. Bryant Neal Vinas, 34, pleaded guilty in 2009 after his capture by Pakistani authorities in 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Colombian Shakedown in Washington 23 min 07 Mustang 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 19 hr frindly 33
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) May 12 Flynn Comey deser... 69
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) May 11 Limpball Viagra 21
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) May 10 Maxine Waters Pin... 209
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Apr 23 Rswan 2
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,487 • Total comments across all topics: 281,051,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC