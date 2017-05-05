The Republican healthcare plan would ...

The Republican healthcare plan would cause more American deaths than terrorism

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Of all the threats to American lives, few frighten the country more than terrorism. Thousands of Americans and tens of thousands of people elsewhere in the world have lost their lives to terrorism over the past two decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May 4 jace 5
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Apr 23 Rswan 2
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Apr 22 Yeti 29
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 68
News Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 25
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,690 • Total comments across all topics: 280,822,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC